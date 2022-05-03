'Truly surpassed all our expectations': Kartik Aaryan on success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' title track

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Kartik recently completed a massive four-city tour in one day for the launch of the title track. The song was officially shared by the makers on Monday and it has already created a rage on the internet.

Talking about the response to this song, Kartik shares, "I am elated seeing the reaction to the title track. It is for the first time that a song had such a massive launch where we covered four cities in a day, and the kind of response we have got, it has truly surpassed all our expectations."

He adds, "I love the fact that Bosco sir challenges me every time, but its consequently that much more rewarding."

The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' star has been receiving praises from fans and critics for his cool and superhot look in the song.

The film is all set to release in theatres on May 20. He will next be seen in 'Shehzada', 'Freddy', 'Captain India' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 08:08 PM IST