'Torbaaz' director Girish Malik's son dies of suicide after the filmmaker asked him to stop drinking: Report

Bollywood filmmaker Girish Malik's 18-year-old son Mannan reportedly died of suicide after falling from the fifth floor of his building in Mumbai on March 18.

According to a report in ETimes, Mannan took this step because his father asked him to stop drinking.

The post-mortem was done on Saturday at Siddharth Hospital and the last rites are going to be conducted in Delhi.

A senior Police Inspector of Amboli Police Station informed the news publication that Mannan had come home consuming a few drinks after playing Holi. However, he kept drinking at home too. His father had a word or two with him asking him to not drink but he did not listen. He got aggressively excited, broke the window and leaped out.

He reportedly jumped off when his father had gone to his own room and his mother was not nearby, probably in the kitchen.

Girish Malik’s partner in the film 'Torbaaz', Puneet Singh had first confirmed the news of the former’s son’s passing.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 02:20 PM IST