Tillotama Shome hits back at troll wanting to see her naked, recalls struggle with nude scene in 'Qissa'

Actress Tillotama Shome recently hit back at a troll who sent her a message demanding nude pictures on social media.

The actress shared a screenshot of the message on her official Instagram account and penned a lengthy note about her experience with on-screen nudity and dealing with such messages.

She noted that such comments disturb her a lot and explained the reason behind it.

"Why did this message and the likes of it offend me so much? Is it because as a professional I struggle with intimacy and nudity on screen? I remember the moment in the film Qissa, where I had to disrobe myself and stand there talking about my breasts and my body to my father. The first reaction at seeing my own breast was a recoil at the feeling of someone watching me. The nipples looked like eyes and I felt I was watching myself. And then comes the release, of not caring about being watched," she wrote.

"I knew in that moment the power of the naked body as it relates to protest and political action. What the body communicates, and what decorum a spectator should inculcate. Nudity has been a tool from grassroots protests to social movement and to acts of self acceptance and love. BUT the theater of feminist protest is both expanded and challenged by this new generation of cyber-attacks. I wish us all luck as we navigate through such situations and yet continue to transgress in our own ways and at our own pace," she added.

Tillotama made her debut in Mira Nair’s 'Monsoon Wedding' in 2001. She also appeared in 'Qissa' (2013), 'A Death in the Gunj' (2016) 'Sir' (2018) and 'Children of War (2014)' among others.