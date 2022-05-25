Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2' to stream on Prime Video from THIS date

Bollywood actioner 'Heropanti 2' is all set to premiere on Prime Video starting May 27.

The film stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles.

The film focuses on Babloo (Tiger Shroff) who is a computer genius and Inaaya (Tara Sutaria), a self-made billionaire. The two fall in love but due to unforeseen circumstances they suddenly part ways.

Things take an interesting turn when they are reunited and what follows is action, drama, romance and edge-of-the-seat thrills which makes 'Heropanti 2' a fun and entertaining watch.

Yeh trend main kar leta hoon, aap May 27 ko jaake #Heropanti2OnPrime dekh lena 😤 pic.twitter.com/eXP92VXwyv — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 25, 2022

Talking about the streaming premiere on Prime Video, lead actor Tiger Shroff said, "'Heropanti 2' is a complete entertainer and I am happy to announce the digital premiere of the film. Filled with a lot of action, romance and twists and turns, the audience will enjoy it. I have had a great time working on this film, especially the action sequences and I am thrilled that my fans across the world can now enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes.”

Tara Sutaria, added, “'Heropanti 2' has loads of action, drama, romance and comedy that I hope our audiences will enjoy. We made the film across so many countries in the world and shot it through the pandemic which was such a unique experience for us all."

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film also stars Amrita Singh and Zakir Hussain in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 10:44 AM IST