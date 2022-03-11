e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 05:38 PM IST

Tiger Shroff shares a glimpse of his dubbing session for 'Heropanti 2'

On Friday, Tiger Shroff took to Instagram and shared a photo from a dubbing studio
ANI
Advertisement

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is currently busy dubbing for his upcoming film 'Heropanti 2'.

On Friday, he took to Instagram and shared a photo from a dubbing studio.

"Heropanti 2. Almost that time again," he captioned the image. Take a look at his post here:

The upcoming project is a sequel to Tiger's debut film 'Heropanti', which was released in 2014. The hit film also marked Kriti Sanon's foray into Bollywood.

'Heropanti 2' will star Tiger opposite Tara Sutaria. The two have earlier featured together in 'Student of the Year 2'.

Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 29 this year.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

‘Heropanti 2’ new poster: Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria-starrer to release on April 29 ‘Heropanti 2’ new poster: Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria-starrer to release on April 29

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 05:38 PM IST