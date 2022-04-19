Tiger Shroff reveals how he 'stays in shape' amid 'Heropanti 2' promotions

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff never fails to crack up the audiences with his hilarious and witty captions on social media.

On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram stories and shared a video in which he can be seen squeezing in time for a quick workout session amidst the promotions of his upcoming film 'Heropanti 2'.

In the video, Tiger can be seen lifting kid contestants at a recent shoot of a reality TV show. Along with the video, he wrote, "How to stay in shape between promotions 😅"

As we know, Tiger Shroff has a crazy fan following especially among kids who could not contain their excitement for the film ever since the trailer released.

His much-awaited film 'Heropanti 2' is ready to hit the theatres on April 29.

On the work front, the star of franchises has other films like 'Baaghi 4', 'Ganapath' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in the pipeline.

