Tiger Shroff met his match in Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan Raj Kundra

Action superstar Tiger Shroff will be meeting his match at The Grand Finale of ‘India's Got Talent’. The young wonder, judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra's son, showed off his gymnast skills in front of his hero Tiger Shroff. The impressed star was continually wowed by his flawless back flips and commended him on his talent.

Tiger Shroff graced The Grand Finale of Sony Entertainment Television's India's Got Talent with his co-stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria to promote their new film 'Heropanti 2'.

After films like 'Baaghi 2' and 'Baaghi 3', trio Sajid Nadiadwala, Tiger Shroff and Ahmed Khan are now looking to push the envelope and set a new benchmark in action with 'Heropanti 2'. This time around the sequel of the blockbuster has been mounted on a huge budget and will witness never-seen-before action.

Written by Rajat Arora and music by AR Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Heropanti 2’ is directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger’s last release ‘Baaghi 3’. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on 29th April, 2022 on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who has been the judge of this season's India's Got Talent brought her son Viaan to be a part of the magical night as well.

Catch The Grand Finale of India's Got Talent, this Sunday, 17th April at 8:00 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 01:10 PM IST