'Ticked off working with RK from my dream list': Radhika Madan on working with Ranbir Kapoor

Taking the right steps with every move Bollywood actress Radhika Madan is creating immense chatter with her work. Along with back to back interesting projects, Radhika recently set the internet buzzing with her ad with Ranbir Kapoor.

Collaborating with Ranbir for a recent TVC, Radhika marked her first association with the 'Bramhastra' actor in the Vinil Mathew directorial.

Expressing her excitement about the same, Radhika shared the video on her social media saying, "Some tears are worth it 🥲🥲🥲 Ps-Ticked off working with RK from my dream list ❤️ @polyvynil aap toh kamaal ho hi🤗".

Currently, on a roll with impactful roles in interesting projects, Radhika has a solid line up, yet again reinstating her versatility. Refusing to be put in a box, Radhika has time and again broken the moulds of stereotypical characters to present daring and experimental roles.

After recently having wrapped Homi Adajania's upcoming next, Radhika adan has begun the shoot for national award winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria's 'Sanaa'.

Radhika will also be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Kuttey', co-starring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkana Sen Sharma, amongst others.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 07:11 PM IST