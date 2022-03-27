THIS is when Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will shoot together for 'Tiger 3'

Salman Khan's much-awaited actioner 'Tiger 3' is going to be extra-special this time as the film is all set to see a cameo by none other than superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Time and again, it has been proven that when SRK and Salman decide to share the screen space, the film is surely set to be a blockbuster.

According to a report in the Times of India, Shah Rukh will begin shooting for his part in 'Tiger 3' with Salman in the month of June in Mumbai.

SRK is currently busy shooting for his upcoming spy drama 'Pathaan' in Spain. The report stated that as soon as the actor returns to India, he will jump in to work for Rajkummar Hirani's untitled next.

On the other hand, Salman too will start shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' anytime now.

The two actors will finally take a break from their respective shoots in June and will then come together to film their much-hyped sequence for 'Tiger 3'.

Interestingly, Salman too is set to have a special appearance in SRK's 'Pathaan'. The actor has already shot for this part in the film last year.

The two Khans of Bollywood were last seen together in SRK's 2018 film 'Zero'. The two had performed on the song 'Issaqbaazi' together and the collaboration was nothing short of a festival for their fans.

Meanwhile, 'Tiger 3' is all set to hit the silver screens on April 21, 2023. The film also stars Katrina Kaif as the female lead.

On the other hand, 'Pathaan', which will mark SRK's return to the theatres after a hiatus of over four years, will release on January 25, 2023. The film also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 11:58 AM IST