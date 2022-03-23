THIS is what Bappi Lahiri's son plans to do with the late singer's gold collection

The iconic singer Bappi Lahiri, who passed away a month ago, had some of the biggest Bollywood chartbusters to his name and the love of millions of fans.

Apart from his music, the one thing that Bappi da was known for was his massive gold collection, which he used to flaunt sportingly at every event, so much so that it had become a part of his identity.

Now, post his demise, his son Bappa Lahiri told India Today, that his father used to wear the jewellery not just for fashion, but he actually considered it lucky for him.

Bappa said that Lahiri had collected the gold from each and every country that he had visited in his lifetime, including the Vatican City and even from Hollywood.

Bappa also shared that the singer was connected to his gold spiritually. He revealed that their family now plans to preserve all the gold jewellery that Lahiri had collected to showcase it to the world.

He added that Lahiri had a collection of shoes, sunglasses, hats and watchesn as well, and that the family wants to keep them in a museum in memory of the late music maestro.

According to the report, Lahiri had a gold collection worth close to Rs 40 lakh.

Bappi Lahiri passed away on February 15, 2022, leaving a huge void in the music industry. The veteran singer died in Mumbai at the age of 69.

The music maestro was suffering from multiple health problems, and his condition worsened after he had tested positive for Covid-19 last year.

