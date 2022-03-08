'This is pure fiction': Sonakshi Sinha issues statement over non-bailable warrant against her

Days after it was reported that Sonakshi Sinha landed in legal trouble after a non bailable warrant was issued against her in a fraud case, the actress has clarified on the same.

In a statement posted on her Instagram stories, the ‘Dabangg’ actress wrote, “There have been rumours of a non bailable warrant issued against me floating in the media, without any verification from any authorities since a few days now. This is pure fiction and the work of a rogue individual trying to harass me.”

She further stated, “I request all media houses, journalists and news reporters not to carry this fake news as it is playing into this individual’s agenda to gain publicity. This man is purely trying to gain some publicity and extort money from me by attacking my reputation which I have very proudly built over the years, by planting these malicious articles in the media. Kindly do not participate in this harassment charade.”

“This matter is subjudice before the Muradabad court and has been stayed by the Allahabad High Court. My legal team will be taking all the necessary action against him for contempt of court. This will be my only comment on this matter until the Muradabad Court has passed its verdict, so please do not approach me for the same. I am home and I can assure you there are no warrants issued against me,” concluded Sonakshi.

According to several media reports, Sonakshi had been accused of not attending an event in Delhi, for which she had charged Rs 37 lakh.

The event organiser had planned an event and invited the actress as the chief guest. However, Sonakshi reportedly failed to attend the event.

Now, it is being alleged that Sonakshi's manager refused to pay back the money to the event organiser. Hence, the event organiser filed a fraud case against the actress.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi will be next seen in the film ‘Double XL’ with Huma Qureshi. Apart from this, she also has ‘Kakuda’ with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in the pipeline.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 12:08 PM IST