'This is a serious film': Kapil Sharma thanks Anupam Kher for clarifying 'false' allegations by Vivek Agnihotri

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma took to social media and thanked veteran actor Anupam Kher for clarifying the allegations made by 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri.

For those unversed, Agnihotri had tweeted his disappointment over the team of his film 'The Kashmir Files' not being featured on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as Kapil had refused to invite him.

Vivek wrote: "They refused to call us on their show because we don't have a big commercial star."

In another tweet, he added: "Even I am a fan. But it's a fact that they refused to call us on their show because there is no big star. In Bollywood non-starter directors, writers and good actors are considered as NOBODIES."

Responding to one fan's query, Kapil tweeted clarifying his point: "Yeh sach nahi hai Rathore sahab aapne pucha isliye bata diya, baaki jinhone sach maan hi liya unko explanation dene ka kya fayada. ("This is not true Rathore sir you asked that's why told you, rest what is the point of giving explanation to those who have accepted the truth) Just a suggestion as an experienced social media user - never believe in one sided story in today's social media world."

Recently, Anupam and Vivek appeared on a news channel to promote their film, during which, the former said, "Ye film bari serious hai (This is a serious film), I do not want to be a part of the show. But I have to say, Kapil does not have any malice towards us or towards the film."

Sharing the clip, Kapil wrote, "Thank you paji @anupampkher for clarifying all the false allegations against me.”

Vivek Agnihotri's movie 'The Kashmir Files' released on March 11. It is about the exodus and killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 08:43 AM IST