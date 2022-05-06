'They are self-made talents': Ranveer Singh praises 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' director Divyang Thakkar and co-star Shalini Pandey

Ranveer Singh will soon be in Yash Raj Films’ 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', a big-screen family entertainer that will present a new brand of hero and heroism that is rare in Indian cinema.

Ranveer plays an unlikely hero who stands up for his unborn child and wife and in that process, has to take on his family that’s representative of the patriarchal society that we live in. The film has become a talking point for being an incredibly content-forward movie.

What’s surprised many is that Ranveer Singh, who is sought after by all the top directors of the country and his calendar has been booked out by films like Rohit Shetty’s 'Cirkus', S. Shankar’s remake of 'Anniyan' and Karan Johar’s 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', has not only chosen to back a project being directed by a rank newcomer like Divyang Thakkar but he will also be seen opposite another new face - Shalini Pandey (of 'Arjun Reddy' fame), who is debuting in Bollywood’s big screen with this film.

Ranveer explains his decision to back these two young newcomers by saying, “I just feel lucky that I got to work with them, because if it wasn't me it would be somebody else. These are self-made talents that were just waiting to explode. I am just fortunate that I am in a position to facilitate and empower that. Divyang is a brilliant director, Shalini is a brilliant actress.”

Ranveer says he now wants to back exciting talents in his films because he wants to give a platform to incredibly talented people with no Godfathers to make a name in the industry.

He says, “These people (Shalini and Divyang) are talented, and have no connections in the film industry. I know what that means. It just means that getting a foothold in the movie business is that much harder. It's actually me who feels privileged to be in a position where I can introduce their immense talent to the world.”

A hilarious satire on society - 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', is produced by Maneesh Sharma and directed by debutant Divyang. It is all set to release on May 13.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 12:43 PM IST