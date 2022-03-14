'There is no one': Aamir Khan on rumours of extra-marital affair leading to divorce with Kiran Rao

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and producer Kiran Rao announced their separation in July 2021. The couple, who has been married for 15 years, share a son Azad Rao Khan together.

However, amid the announcement that took Aamir’s fans off guard, a section of trolls attacked Khan’s ‘Dangal’ co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh on social media, labelling her as a 'homewrecker'.

Besides the sports drama, Fatima also starred alongside Khan in 'Thugs of Hindostan'.

Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta but got divorced after 16 years of marriage in 2002. He has a daughter Ira and son Junaid from his first marriage with Reena.

Not to mention, even Kiran was blamed for getting in between Aamir and Reena back in the day.

Now, as the superstar turns 57, he addresses rumours surrounding his divorce. In an interview with News18, Aamir said “When Reena and I got separated, there was no one in my life. A lot of people think that Kiran and I met before my divorce from Reena but it’s not true. Kiran and I had met but we didn’t really know each other and we became friends much later."

Quashing claims of him having an extra-marital affair, Aamir asserted “No. There was no one back then, there is no one now."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir is awaiting the release of his film 'Laal Singh Chadha'. It is the official Hindi remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer 'Forrest Gump'. The movie, directed by Advait Chandan, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 12:08 PM IST