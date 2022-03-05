‘The Kashmir Files’ makers organise special screening in Jammu for politicians, Army officers and Kashmiri pandits

Just a week away from its theatrical release, the makers of the much-talked-about movie ‘The Kashmir Files’, including National Award-winning filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and cast Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar and Bhasha Sumbli, hosted a special screening of the exodus drama at Ground Zero in Jammu.

The makers had invited influential personalities, politicians, Army officers and known Kashmiri Pandits for the special screening of ‘The Kashmir Files’, which was met with a huge response, recognition and admiration.

Post the screening, the makers interacted with every individual present and took their feedback on the tragic story.

Not only the distinguished guests were moved by the narrative and plight of Kashmiri pandits after watching the movie, but also praised Vivek’s vision and guts to make a film on such a challenging and unspoken subject.

Next day, post the screening, the makers had invited the media for an interaction session about the film and the unfortunate incident that left the nation shocked.

During the end of last year, Vivek and his wife-actress Pallavi Joshi visited the USA for over a month-long schedule of the special screenings of their movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ across different cities.

Touted to be one of the most important, relevant and unreported stories of Indian history, ‘The Kashmir Files’ was invited by several prestigious institutes and organizations in the USA.

Vivek, with his team, led by his wife Pallavi Joshi, took the task and carried extensive research, despite being under the threat of fatwa over last three years. The team studied each story and finally set out to make a feature film.

Living up to its title, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus and genocide. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the exodus drama features an ensemble cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is scheduled to release in theatres on March 11, 2022.

