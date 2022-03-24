'The Kashmir Files' Box Office Collection: Vivek Agnihotri's film enters Rs 200 crore club in 13 days

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ is creating new benchmark and setting new records every day. The film has become the highest-grossing Hindi film during a pandemic to cross Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office and worldwide Rs 28.85 crore in 13 days making the grand total to Rs 228.85 crore.

The team of ‘The Kashmir Files’ is super excited about the critical acclaim and the humongous response the movie has been receiving across the country.

Certainly, one of the most talked about and highly debated films of its time, the film has been performing supremely well at the box office, breaking records set by biggest money-spinners of Bollywood and setting the cash registers ringing.

Taking to his social media recently Taran Adarsh mentioned, “#TheKashmirFiles crosses Rs 200 crore mark… also crosses lifetime biz of #Sooryavanshi… becomes HIGHEST GROSSING HINDI FILM (pandemic era)… (Week 2) Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr, Mon 12.40 cr, Tue 10.25 cr, Wed 10.03 cr. Total 200.13 cr #India biz.”

Despite many odds including non-holiday release, limited promotions, limited screen count and big competition from ‘Radhe Shyam’ and ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ ‘The Kashmir Files’ has emerged a winner at the box office.

Living up to its title, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the film features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri released in theatres on March 11, 2022.

