'The Kashmir Files' Box Office Collection: Vivek Agnihotri's film earns Rs 7.25 crore on 3rd Saturday

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ continues to dominate the box office across India and overseas.

Ever since its release, the film has witnessed over 68 percent growth at the box office and earned Rs 7.25 crore on the (third) Saturday, thereby making the grand total to Rs 219.08 crore.

Taking to his social media, Taran Adarsh informs, “#TheKashmirFiles is back in the running on (third) Sat, despite a strong opponent (#RRR)… Excellent growth… will cross Rs 225 cr on (third) Sun (Day 17)… will comfortably cross Rs 250 cr in coming days… (Week 3) Fri 4.50 cr, Sat 7.25 cr. Total: Rs 219.08 cr. #India biz.”

Living up to its title, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of Kashmiri Pandit Community.

It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the film features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri released in theatres on March 11, 2022.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 05:40 PM IST