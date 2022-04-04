'The Kashmir Files' Box Office Collection: Vivek Agnihotri's film collects Rs 331 crore worldwide

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a wonder in itself and is counting huge numbers at the box office with each succeeding day.

With its constantly rising numbers at the box office, the film has distinguished that it is here to set new records as now it has successfully achieved the global collection of Rs 331 crore.

Recently, director Vivek Agnihotri took to his social media handle and shared a note to the audience while sharing the global achievement of the film along with a photo that referred to the film as, 'a global sensation'.

He pens the caption saying - "Thanks to all Indians all over the world in helping #TheKashmirFiles tell the TRUTH to the world. #RightToJustice"

As per a trade source, the movie was made in just Rs 12 crore and now went on to collect 331 crore at the box office around the world.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the film features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’ released in theatres on March 11, 2022.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 04:06 PM IST