'The Kashmir Files' Box Office Collection Day 4: Vivek Agnihotri's film inches close to Rs 50 crore mark

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's much-talked-about movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ has been raking in monies at the box office. In just 4 days of its release, the film has registered a revenue of Rs 47.85 crore at the worldwide box office.

On Monday, the fourth day of its release, ‘The Kashmir Files’ minted Rs 16.25 crore. It earned Rs 4.25 crore on its first day, Rs 10.10 crore on the second day and Rs 17.25 crore on the third day.

The film has been receiving rave reviews from audiences and critics alike, and the total earnings are only expected to go up in the coming days, thanks to the strong word-of-mouth surrounding the film.

The film portrays the heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma of Kashmiri pandits during the exodus and mass genocide in the 1990s, and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics, and humanity.

'The Kashmir Files' has also been declared tax-free in a number of states, including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, Haryana, Tripura and Uttarakhand.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’ was released in theatres on March 11, 2022.

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 12:35 PM IST