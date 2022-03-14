'The Kashmir Files' Box Office Collection Day 3: Anupam Kher's film earns Rs 15.10 crore

Despite several odds including non-holiday release, limited promotions, limited screen count and big competition from ‘Radhe Shyam’, Vivek Agnihotri’s latest release ‘The Kashmir Files’ has emerged a winner at the box office, earning Rs 15.10 crore on Day 3 i.e. Sunday.

Creating a new record, the exodus drama has showed phenomenal growth at the box office of metros, mass belt, multiplexes and single screens. The opening weekend total is terrific across the board as it rakes in Rs 27.15 crore.

Not just India, the movie highlighting the plight of Kashmiri pandits has resonated well across the globe as it has made Rs 2.15 crore at the global box office.

With huge critical acclaim, hard-hitting narrative and stupendous performances, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is performing spectacularly well at the box-office.

Living up to its title, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri released in theatres on 11th March, 2022.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 12:29 PM IST