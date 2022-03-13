'The Kashmir Files' Box Office Collection Day 2: Anupam Kher's film earns Rs 10.10 crore worldwide

A shocking, riveting and brutally honest account of the victims of the Kashmir Genocide, 'The Kashmir Files', directed by Vivek Agnihotri is taking the box office by storm.

The film had a great opening day grossing over Rs 4.25 crore at the worldwide box office and almost doubled its footfalls on Saturday as the film grossed over Rs 10.10 crore, with domestic collections amounting to Rs 8.5 crore and Rs 1.6 crore from overseas collections.

While netizens called the film a ‘masterpiece’, several critics too referred to the film as ‘closest to the truth’, ‘flashes of genuine pain’, ‘impactful watch’ and a ‘heart wrenching story’.

The positive word of mouth has worked in the film’s favour as the advance for Sunday suggests that ‘The Kashmir Files’ may be one of the biggest hits post-pandemic.

On Friday, ‘The Kashmir Files’ occupied 550 screens and will now play in 2000 screens across 1100 plus locations.

It remains to be seen how the film will fare post the weekend but going by early reports, it’s looking as though Monday numbers will trump its Friday opening numbers.

‘The Kashmir Files’ boasts of a powerhouse of talent including Pallavi Joshi,Prakash Belavadi, Anupam Kher Mithun Chakraborty and other acclaimed names like Darshan Kumar, Bhasha Sumbali, Chinmay Mandlekar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Atul Srivastava, and Prithviraj Sarnaik.

‘The Kashmir Files’ is produced by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.

