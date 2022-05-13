Thai actress Arachaporn Pokinpakor lauds Alia Bhatt's performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Thai actress Arachaporn Pokinpakor, who recently watched Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is all praises for Alia Bhatt.

She took to her social media to laud the actress and said, "I loveeeeeee 💯❤️ @aliaabhatt Ganggubai on Netflix now! a must watchhhhhh. Want to dance in India, dress in India, want to write scripts, want to watch shows, wanted cinematic pictures, wanted civilization, was satisfied with this.”

Check out her post here:

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is produced by Bhansali Productions and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios). The film features a remarkable lineup of actors, including Alia, Ajay Devgn, Jim Sarbh, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari and Seema Bhargava among others.

