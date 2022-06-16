e-Paper Get App

Tanishaa Mukerji's NGO Stamp is on its way to make the world a better place

Stamp prides in bringing together the population of India towards the right path

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 11:23 AM IST
While the world may be taking it's time in realizing that the future of the earth lies in our hands and it is upon us to save it, Tanishaa Mukerji's NGO 'Stamp' has already picked up the onus of replenishing the environment with what it has lost. With a clear aim to promote Forestation, Stamp prides in bringing together the population of India towards the right path.

Introducing exciting and inclusive initiatives like Earth renewal project, The stamp school initiative, The stamp plaque program and many more, this enlightened group has vowed to continue inspiring and motivating people to grow, nurture and care for trees and plants in urban as well as rural communities. It aims to reduce our carbon footprint by increasing the green cover and by nourishing and understanding the effects that nature has on us.

Tanishaa Mukerji speaks to us saying, "Stamp is my dream project and taking care of the environment has always been a second nature to me. My parents, my family have all been super supportive and encouraging to me and now the objective is to spread the word. More and more people should understand and feel it deep within their hearts that the environment that sustains human life is slowly being destroyed and we ought to salvage it. By schemes like The stamp gardens of the world and The stamp school initiative we hope to inculcate the habit of nurturing plant life and nature and bringing about the necessary change in the mindsets of this generation."

