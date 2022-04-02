Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates Gudi Padwa on the sets of Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘Babli Bouncer’

Director Madhur Bhandarkar and his ‘Babli Bouncer’ Tamannaah Bhatia celebrate the auspicious festival of Gudi Padwa on the sets.

Marking the beginning of the traditional new year, Gudi Padwa is primarily celebrated by the people in Maharashtra and Goa. The auspicious festival derives its name from two words -- 'gudi' which is the flag of Lord Brahma and 'padwa' which signifies the first day of the phase of the moon.

The occasion signals the onset of the warmer days and the spring season.

The festival is observed with colourful floor decorations, a special Gudhi flag garlanded with flowers, mango and neem leaves, and topped with upturned silver or copper vessel, street processions, dancing and festive foods like shrikhand puri.

Bhandarkar and his team of ‘Babli Bouncer’- Tamannaah Bhatia, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Shukla and Priyam Saha celebrated the Maharashtrian New Year with much fanfare in Mumbai.

'Babli Bouncer' is touted as a delightful coming-of-age fictional story of a female bouncer, set in the real 'bouncer town' of North India - Asola Fatepur.

Talking about the project, Madhur had said, "As a filmmaker, there is a lot to be excited for and look forward to when you get the chance to explore a never-before-told narrative. I want to portray this story of a female bouncer through a slice-of-life comedic tone that also leaves a lasting impact".

He added, "With the shooting of ‘Babli Bouncer’ starting today, I am ready as ever to bring forth this story from the world view of women bouncers. It's a wonderful story and I'm absolutely sure Tamannaah will leave everyone surprised with her performance!"

Produced by Fox Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, Babli Bouncer is directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and stars Tamannaah Bhatia, in the lead along with Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles. The movie is set to release this year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

