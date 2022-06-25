Tamannaah Bhatia attends Sadhguru's ‘Save The Soil' initiative in Coimbatore

How many ways can Tamannaah Bhatia surprise us with her multidimensional personality? A million, apparently! The versatile actress known for her superstar quality and dynamic personality, recently shook the world stage of fashion at Cannes International Film Festival. Now, she is winning hearts by supporting worthy causes.

Adding to her list of causes, philanthropist Tamannaah Bhatia attended Sadhguru's global Save Soil initiative in Coimbatore to support the movement. This is not the first time that Tamannaah Bhatia has been seen front and centre doing her bit for the world. She has previously supported causes related to animals and girl child education. She also became the brand ambassador of the Government of India's campaign ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’.

Speaking about her philanthropic side, Tamannaah Bhatia said, "I genuinely believe that it is about time we came together to support our planet in the best way we can. As someone who can help highlight worthy causes, I want to do all I can in lending my support. Save Soil is just one of the ways in which I can help bring attention to something that deserves attention."

Last month, Tamannaah attended the 2022 Cannes Film Festival as part of the Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur led star-studded Indian delegation.

On the professional front, Tamannaah will be next seen in 'Babli Bouncer', which also stars actor Abhishek Bajaj. She will also star in Kiran Korrapati's 'Ghani' and Nagashekhar's 'Gurtundha Seetakalam', among other films.

