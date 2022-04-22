Tamannaah Bhatia and Madhur Bhandarkar enjoy vada pav as they kickstart final schedule of 'Babli Bouncer'

Tamannaah Bhatia and director Madhur Bhandarkar have kickstarted the final schedule of 'Babli Bouncer' with their favourite Mumbai snack vada pav.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Tamannaah shared a picture in which she can be seen posing with the filmmaker with a vada pav in her hand.

"As #BabliBouncer wrap is inching closer, just want to say that it has been a treat to work with @imbhandarkar, just like this #VadaPav we shared to kickstart our third and last schedule," she captioned her post.

The filmmaker replied in the comments section, "Thanks for your kind words @tamannaahspeaks Really appreciate your hard work and dedication in bringing #BabliBouncer to life."

Produced by Fox Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, 'Babli Bouncer' is directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and stars Tamannaah Bhatia, in the lead along with Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles.

The movie is set to release this year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 06:18 PM IST