'Taimur take your finger out of your nose': Kareena Kapoor reveals what trying to get a family picture looks like

Paparazzi's favourites Taimur and Jeh once again stole the limelight with their adorable presence at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding ceremony.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's children made their late yet grand entry along with their nanny at the ceremony. A while back, Saif and Kareena were spotted arriving hand-in-hand at Ranbir's Bandra residence Vastu.

The whole family chose to twin in the shades of white and pink.

Kareena opted for Manish Malhotra's classic pink real zari embroidered timeless organza saree. Saif went for a pink coloured kurta. He elevated his ethnic look with a white Nehru jacket.

The tiny tots also looked their best in kurtas. Jeh was seen dressed in a pink kurta, while Taimur opted to sport a white colour kurta.

Kareena took to Instagram and shared her struggle to take a perfect family picture. She wrote, “This what trying to get a family picture looks like…Saifu please smile for the picture …Tim take your finger out of your nose ya…Jeh baba look here…Me-Arrey Koi Photo Lo Yar…Click…And this is what I got best guys #The Men of my life#My World Bhai Ki Shaadi.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on Thursday, not in a big fat Indian wedding spangled with tinsel as many would have imagined but at their Bandra apartment with just family and close friends in attendance.

Advertisement

The intimate wedding ceremony took place in the presence of Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Luv Ranjan, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji, among others.

Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 11:22 AM IST