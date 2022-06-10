Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Shabaash Mithu’ trailer to drop on June 20

Taapsee Pannu-starrer ‘Shabaash Mithu’, produced by Viacom18 Studios will be releasing its trailer on June 20.

This biopic is based on the life of cricketing legend Mithali Raj, who redefined the gentleman’s game not only in India but globally too.

The iconic skipper recently announced her retirement from International Cricket after 23 years and there could be no better tribute than to depict her story on the silver screen.

Describing Mithali Raj as "truly a legend", actor Taapsee Pannu recalled the contributions of the cricketer on the day she announced her retirement and said she "changed the game of cricket where the presence of women in concerned".

"There are cricketers who have records under their name. There are cricketers who have tremendous fan following. There are cricketers who inspire you and make you believe that if they can so can you! And then there's Mithali who did all of this in her classic graceful style and also changed the game of cricket where the presence of women in concerned," she said.

"Not just in our country but she will be remembered for her contribution to womens cricket across the globe. I just got too fortunate as a fan who got to live her glorious journey of 23 years for a bit on camera which taught me so much about resilience and perseverance. She is truly a legend we can never thank enough," Taapsee added.

The much-anticipated film follows her journey of becoming an inspiration to women everywhere.

‘Shabaash Mithu’ hits theatres on July 15.