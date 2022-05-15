Taapsee Pannu praises boyfriend Mathias Boe for his role in India's historic Thomas Cup win

As the Indian men's badminton team scripted history in the Thomas Uber Cup 2022 by defeating 14-time Champions Indonesia in Bangkok on Sunday, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter to hail the historic win.

"History !!!! India wins the Thomas cup the first time they reached the finals !!! Take a bow boys," she tweeted.

Taapsee also praised her boyfriend Mathias Boe for his role in India's historic Thomas Cup win. Mathias is a part of the Indian men's badminton coaching setup.

The actress posted a picture of one of the players hugging Mathias and wrote, “Mr Coach you made us proud (sic).”

Advertisement

Taapsee's sister Shagun Pannu, too, congratulated team India. "And history has been created today. Indiaa Indiaa," Shagun wrote on her Instagram story.

No Indian team has previously reached the final of the Thomas and Uber Cup in its 70-plus year history. Indian men reached the Thomas Cup semi-finals in 1952, 1955 and 1979 while the women's team made it to the Uber Cup top-four in 2014 and 2016.

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 07:21 PM IST