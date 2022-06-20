Taapsee Pannu-Anurag Kashyap’s third film 'Dobaaraa' to premiere at London Film Festival

Ektaa R Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap’s highly-anticipated new-age thriller 'Dobaaraa' is set to release on August 19, 2022. To add more excitement to this, the Tapsee Pannu-starrer will premiere at London Film Festival.

The director-actor duo will present the film at the opening night Gala of #LIFF2022 on June 23, 6 pm.

Starring award-winning actress Taapsee Pannu, the film is directed by the acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor (Cult Movies, a new wing under Balaji Telefilms) and Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose (Athena).

'Dobaaraa' is a new age thriller that reunites Taapsee and Anurag for the third time. With 'Dobaaraa', the hit jodi of Taapsee and Pavail Gulati will be seen again after the stupendous success of 'Thappad'.