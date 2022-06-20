e-Paper Get App

Taapsee Pannu-Anurag Kashyap’s third film 'Dobaaraa' to premiere at London Film Festival

The film will release in theatres on August 19.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 20, 2022, 05:59 PM IST
article-image

Ektaa R Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap’s highly-anticipated new-age thriller 'Dobaaraa' is set to release on August 19, 2022. To add more excitement to this, the Tapsee Pannu-starrer will premiere at London Film Festival.

The director-actor duo will present the film at the opening night Gala of #LIFF2022 on June 23, 6 pm.

Starring award-winning actress Taapsee Pannu, the film is directed by the acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor (Cult Movies, a new wing under Balaji Telefilms) and Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose (Athena).

'Dobaaraa' is a new age thriller that reunites Taapsee and Anurag for the third time. With 'Dobaaraa', the hit jodi of Taapsee and Pavail Gulati will be seen again after the stupendous success of 'Thappad'.

Read Also
Watch 'Shabaash Mithu' Trailer: Taapsee Pannu as Mithali Raj delivers a power-packed performance
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodTaapsee Pannu-Anurag Kashyap’s third film 'Dobaaraa' to premiere at London Film Festival

RECENT STORIES

Agnipath row: NCP youth wing activists detained over 'Rasta Roko' in Thane

Agnipath row: NCP youth wing activists detained over 'Rasta Roko' in Thane

Maharashtra MLC Election 2022 latest updates: Congress raises objection against 2 BJP MLAs for...

Maharashtra MLC Election 2022 latest updates: Congress raises objection against 2 BJP MLAs for...

Himachal cable car accident: All 11 stranded passengers rescued

Himachal cable car accident: All 11 stranded passengers rescued

Mumbai: Latest Updates - MLC polls voting; 9 members of family found dead at home in Sangli & more

Mumbai: Latest Updates - MLC polls voting; 9 members of family found dead at home in Sangli & more

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain admitted to LNJP Hospital, condition stable: Report

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain admitted to LNJP Hospital, condition stable: Report