Swimsuit clad Kareena Kapoor celebrates Holi 2022 by making sandcastles with son Jeh

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who jetted off to the Maldives with her sons Jeh and Taimur, recently posted an adorable picture celebrating Holi, in a unique manner.

Clad in a black monokini, Kareena shared a frame with baby boy Jeh and captioned it as, “On Holi we build sandcastles. Happy Holi!”

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed Jeh on February 21 last year. They tied the knot in 2012. Their first child, Taimur, was born in 2016.

On the work front, Bebo will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' alongside Aamir Khan. The film is the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks.

She also announced her OTT debut on Wednesday. The actress is set to star in a Sujoy Ghosh directorial with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, which will stream on Netflix.

The untitled murder mystery is based on 2005 Japanese bestseller "The Devotion of Suspect X".

Kareena, who was last seen on the big screen in 2020 movie "Angrezi Medium", called the project the beginning of an "electrifying" journey.

"It's one that has all the right ingredients... a great story, a visionary director and a super talented cast and crew. I'm really looking forward to working with Sujoy, Jaideep, and Vijay.

"It's the beginning of an electrifying journey and I can't wait for audiences worldwide to see this global bestseller book come to life," the 41-year-old actor said.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 11:39 AM IST