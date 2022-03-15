Swara Bhasker gets brutally trolled for alleged dig at 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker was brutally trolled on Twitter after she shared a cryptic tweet reportedly about Vivek Agnihotri'and his film 'The Kashmir Files'.

The film, released in theatres on March 11, has been getting raving reviews from fans and critics and is ruling the box office.

'The Kashmir Files' has been receiving positive reviews from several Bollywood celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, Hansal Mehta, Aditya Dhar and others. They have not only come out in support of the film but also requested the audience to watch the movie.

However, without mentioning the name of the film or the director, Swara recently tweeted, "If you want someone to congratulate you for the ‘success’ of your efforts.. maybe don’t spend the last five years shitting on their heads.. (sic)."

Take a look at her tweet here:

Several users felt that Swara took an indirect dig at Vivek Agnihotri and her tweet did not go down well with netizens.

"I think u got it all wrong Swara. Ppl are asking why prominent Bollywood stars haven't said a word of appreciation for getting ppl back in cinemas. Operative word being "prominent". You can chill. 😀 #TheKashmirFiles," a user commented.

Another user wrote, "#Swara is very clever she knows how to gain the lime light from someone's hard work , however the public are not fool Such lime light will not help in ur career."

"Actually Vivek agnihotri never said he wants congratulatory messages , he was just hoping that bullydawood doesn’t resort to its usual arm twisting policies to bring his film down," a user replied.

'The Kashmir Files' is based on Kashmiri Pandits' exodus from the Valley in 1990. Starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, among others, the film was released nation-wide on March 11.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 06:29 PM IST