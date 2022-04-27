Sushmita Sen replies to a fan stalking her on Instagram for motivation amid exam stress

Actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen often shares motivational posts and messages that exude positivity and good vibes on Instagram.

Recently a fan commented on one of her posts stating, “My icse exams have started and am feeling very very tensed right now. I am just stalking your profile and reading the captions for some motivation..hahah..I always look up to you for motivation and strength..lots and lots of love to you."

Sushmita replied, “All the best jaan meri!!!! Exams, we are conditioned to be stressed about...break that pattern...study and do YOUR best!! You'll do very well!!!!”

The interaction took place on the post which featured Sushmita's daughters Renee and Alisah.

Sushmita was recently in the news for her breakup with boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

Elaborating on her decision to not hide about it and keep things as is in the public eye, Sushmita told Hindustan Times, that closure is important given that she’s a public figure, and it is essential so that both people can move on with their lives.

She said, "At my age, if I sit and start thinking about the terrible thing, it is really my life that I wasted”.

Sen further mentioned that when she’s in love she gives her 100 percent, so it should be the same while parting ways as well.

“The truth is incredible because it allows people to remain friends and to be good to each other. The world needs that love. There’s enough problems in it already,” added the 46-year-old.

On the work front, Sushmita was recently seen in the second season of the International Emmy nominated series 'Aarya', directed by Ram Madhvani.

