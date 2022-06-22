e-Paper Get App

Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to appear on 'Koffee With Karan 7' together?

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 03:27 PM IST
article-image

Karan Johar is set to return with yet another season of his talk show 'Koffee with Karan'. The seventh season of the show will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting July 7.

If reports are to be believed, the guest list this time features some of the most popular names.

According to a report in Telly Chakkar, actresses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen are expected to grace the couch together for the first time.

Citing sources, the report revealed that the beauty queens have always been pitted against each other. Thus, their coming together for the very first time will be monumental of sorts.

Reportedly, this will be the first time they will be interviewed together.

Meanwhile, other celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and others are expected to grace the show.

'Koffee with Karan' aired its first episode in November 2004, and since then, there has been no looking back for it.

The show is known for Karan's infamous wit and his ability to make celebrities bare their deepest and darkest secrets over a cup of coffee.

article-image

