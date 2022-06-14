e-Paper Get App

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta pens emotional note on 2nd death anniversary: 'You have changed the world for better'

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in 2020.

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 01:27 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise left a void in the heart of his fans and family members. On his second death anniversary, the late actor's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, pens down a heartfelt note on her Instagram account.

"It has been 2 years since you left your mortal abode, Bhai, but you have become immortal because of the values you stood for. Kindness, compassion and love for all were your virtues. You wanted to do so much for so many. We shall continue to model after your wonderful virtues and ideals in your honor. Bhai, you have changed the world for the better and will continue to do so even in your absence.Let us all light a lamp today and perform a selfless action to bring a smile to someone's face" she captioned.

In the post, the 'Chhichhore' actor is seen holding the hand of his fan in a black a kurta pyjama.

The actor passed away in 2020 at his Bandra residence which created a lot of controversies. The CBI was brought to investigate the actor's death from various angles Post demise, his Patna residence was turned into his memorial with the late actor's telescope, books, guitar and other personal things.

Read Also
'Miss you everyday': Rhea Chakraborty shares UNSEEN photos with Sushant Singh Rajput on his death...
article-image

Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with 'Kai Po Che' and was known for his kind gesture, and always treated his fans with utmost pleasure, he gathered a lot of popularity after his biggest success 'M.S Dhoni - The Untold Story'. His last big-screen appearance was 'Chhichhore' which was released in 2019 and was a blockbuster hit.

The actor was last seen in director Mukesh Chhabra's 'Dil Bechara' opposite Sanjana Sanghi which was the official remake of the novel 'The fault in our stars', the film went for an OTT release.

Read Also
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: From 'Kai Po Che' to MS Dhoni', best movies of the late...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodSushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta pens emotional note on 2nd death anniversary: 'You have changed the world for better'

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan: Former PM Imran Khan sees 'collapse' if farmers' concerns not addressed

Pakistan: Former PM Imran Khan sees 'collapse' if farmers' concerns not addressed

Mumbai: Ahuja father-son duo sent to imprisonment over pending conviction

Mumbai: Ahuja father-son duo sent to imprisonment over pending conviction

DGCA fines Air India Rs 10 lakh for stopping passengers with valid tickets from boarding

DGCA fines Air India Rs 10 lakh for stopping passengers with valid tickets from boarding

Madhya Pradesh: Medanta brings world-class chest surgical care to Indore

Madhya Pradesh: Medanta brings world-class chest surgical care to Indore

Presidential polls: Congress leaders to attend Mamata Banerjee's opposition meet tomorrow in Delhi

Presidential polls: Congress leaders to attend Mamata Banerjee's opposition meet tomorrow in Delhi