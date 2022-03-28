Sushant Divgikar explains meaning of the word 'Hijra' on Maniesh Paul's podcast

Eliminating the taboo and stigma around transgender community, celebrated model and LGBTQ activist Sushant Divgikar explained the true meaning of the word Hijra on Maniesh Paul's podcast recently.

In the latest episode of the 'The Maniesh Paul Podcast', Sushant Divgikar engaged in an enlightening conversation with the host to discuss the plights of the transgender community defying the stereotypes in an attempt to create a more inclusive and accepting space for the albeit misunderstood gender.

He threw light on the true meaning of the word Hijra, barring the negative connotation and usage of the word. "Hijra is not an abusive word, it is actually an community, which is one of the oldest transgender communities of the world. Hijr means the journey ones takes to reach the God, which is why Hijra community is the closest to God, that is why they have the power to bless you," he said.

Amazed by the true meaning of the word, Maniesh expressed his amusement over the misuse of the word.

Earlier, Maniesh had expressed his disappointment over the biased treatment to the transgender community urging the society to accept the gender.

Apart from Sushant, actors like Bharti Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Elli Avram and Prajakta Koli amongst others have also earlier graced the show unfolding the untold chapters of their lives.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Maniesh will be soon seen in Dharma Productions' 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', co-starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

