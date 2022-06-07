e-Paper Get App

Surya Sharma to play a cop in Karisma Kapoor's 'Brown'

The movie is based on Abheek Barua's book, ‘City of Death’.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 04:20 PM IST
article-image

Zee Studios next production, 'Brown', directed by Abhinay Deo, has been in the news lately. 'Brown', a neo-noir crime drama, is based on a book and set in the city of Kolkata.

After a near casting coup of bringing together Karisma Kapoor, veteran actress Helen and the versatile Soni Razdan, the makers have roped in popular actor Surya Sharma.

Surya Sharma will be in a never-seen-before avatar as he plays the role of a cop for the very first time.

The actor says, ''I have always wanted to play a cop, and that was one of the many reasons there was no saying no to ‘Brown’. Along with that, the chance to work with Abhinay sir and the likes of Helen ji and Karisma was too good an opportunity to pass on. Filming ‘Brown’ has been a great learning process so far and I am excited to explore different shades of myself through my role as the cop.''

The movie is based on Abheek Barua's book, ‘City of Death’.

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodSurya Sharma to play a cop in Karisma Kapoor's 'Brown'

RECENT STORIES

Rajya Sabha Polls 2022: Do you know Maharashtra will see first election to Upper House after 1998?...

Rajya Sabha Polls 2022: Do you know Maharashtra will see first election to Upper House after 1998?...

Salman Khan Threat Letter: Actor records statement with Mumbai Police

Salman Khan Threat Letter: Actor records statement with Mumbai Police

Kolkata Police arrest vlogger in Goa for hurling abuses at Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, her nephew...

Kolkata Police arrest vlogger in Goa for hurling abuses at Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, her nephew...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Mumbra Police summons Nupur Sharma on June 22 over remarks against Prophet

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Mumbra Police summons Nupur Sharma on June 22 over remarks against Prophet

Action against Nupur Sharma & Navin Kumar Jindal: Here's how it is affecting BJP, know all as...

Action against Nupur Sharma & Navin Kumar Jindal: Here's how it is affecting BJP, know all as...