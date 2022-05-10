Suniel Shetty slams Twitter user who tagged him as 'gutka king': 'Chashma adjust kar le'

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty was wrongly tagged by a Twitter user for promoting tobacco in a hoarding which had actors such as Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar.

The picture in question was captioned as, "Itne ad dekh liye iss Highway pe ki ab Gutkha khaane ka mann kar raha hai (I have seen so many ads on this highway that I feel like having some tobacco).”

Tagging Suniel, the Twitter user wrote, “Hey #GutkaKingsofIndia @iamsrk @akshaykumar @SunielVShetty you're kids has to feel shame on you to lead nation in wrong way. Don't lead India to cancer nation stupids.”

Suniel did not hesitate to call out the user and replied, “Bhai tu apna chashma adjust kar le ya badal de (Brother, adjust your glasses or change them)."

The Twitter user then apologised to Shetty stating, "Hello @SunielVShetty. Sorry it was just mistagged and i didn't mean to hurt you bhai, lot of love. It should be (@ajaydevgn). As I am your fan your name ups always first in tag.”

For those unversed, Akshay, SRK and Ajay came under fire for endorsing tobacco. While Akshay apologised and stepped down from the brand, Ajay said that he was promoting "elaichi."

Meanwhile on work front, Suniel will next be seen in the web series 'Invisible Woman', which also marks his OTT debut.

The noir action thriller series is being helmed by acclaimed Tamil director Rajesh M Selva of Thoongaa Vanam and Kadaram Kondan fame.

Reportedly, the series will also star actor Esha Deol in the lead role.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 10:26 AM IST