'Suhana Khan is very clear on how she wants to be presented', says makeup artist Florian Hurel

Celebrity makeup artist Florian Hurel, who has worked with Bollywood’s leading ladies such as Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, and his frequent muse, Deepika Padukone, recently had the opportunity to try his artistry on Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan. The collaboration took place for a photoshoot where Suhana donned outfits by designer maverick Manish Malhotra.



On learning that he was approached to do Suhana’s makeup, Florian shares that he only wanted to enhance her features as she is already blessed with beautiful and flawless skin. Recalling his first meeting with Suhana, Florian says, “Suhana is enthusiastic and clear on what she wants for herself. A fresh talent who’s looking forward to success by working hard towards it. She is very clear on how she wants to be presented. However, she puts trust in my way of makeup and accepts new ideas.”





The 21-year-old had garnered headlines for her comprehensive take on colourism. She emphasised the need to end it by revealing the painful comments she encountered growing up as a brown-skinned girl. “I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full-grown men and women, since I was 12 years old,” Suhana wrote on Instagram.

Reacting to the same, Florian asserts, “Beauty can’t be subjected to colour. Every colour is beautiful. Every face is beautiful. My perspective towards any makeup look is to enhance the beauty and not change it.” Florian, who has mastered the art of makeup on Indian skin tone, reveals, “Warm undertones work perfectly for Indian skin.”



Suhana is rumoured to make her Bollywood debut soon. Florian shares that the young lady is a fresh talent full of enthusiasm and positivity, and that’s the best part of working with her. “Suhana is moving towards a brighter future and building her career not because she’s a star kid but because she believes in being a star all by herself. She’s an upcoming superstar and a lovely person, and I look forward to working with her in the near future,” he signs off.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 08:10 AM IST