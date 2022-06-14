e-Paper Get App

Sudhir Mishra's Mother Funeral Photos: Ashoke Pandit, Satish Kaushik, and other Bollywood celebs pay tribute

The filmmaker tweeted that he is now "officially an orphan".

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
Photos by Viral Bhayani

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra's mother passed away on the midnight of Monday, leaving her son devastated.

Mishra is known for films like ‘Dharavi’, ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’, ‘Chameli’, and ‘Inkaar’, among others.

The filmmaker tweeted in the wee hours of Tuesday that he is now "officially an orphan".

"My mother passed away into the great beyond an hour ago. My sister and I both held her hand as she went. I am now officially an orphan," his tweet read.

Mishra's friends and colleagues from the industry offered their condolences and some even reached the filmmaker's residence to pay their last respects to his mother.

Ashoke Pandit, Satish Kaushik, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui were among the several Bollywood personalities who paid Mishra a visit and were present during the last rites of his late mother.

Check out the photos here:

Photos by Viral Bhayani

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodSudhir Mishra's Mother Funeral Photos: Ashoke Pandit, Satish Kaushik, and other Bollywood celebs pay tribute

RECENT STORIES

Presidential polls: Congress leaders to attend Mamata Banerjee's opposition meet tomorrow in Delhi

Presidential polls: Congress leaders to attend Mamata Banerjee's opposition meet tomorrow in Delhi

Israel issues highest travel warning to Istanbul, asks its nationals to leave Turkey amid possible...

Israel issues highest travel warning to Istanbul, asks its nationals to leave Turkey amid possible...

Battle of Donbas: Last bridge to Severodonetsk cut, civilians now trapped in city

Battle of Donbas: Last bridge to Severodonetsk cut, civilians now trapped in city

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: New Chief of Defence Staff to be appointed 'soon'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: New Chief of Defence Staff to be appointed 'soon'

Maharashtra: Hacked website of Thane Police restored, Cyber Cell ordered to investigate

Maharashtra: Hacked website of Thane Police restored, Cyber Cell ordered to investigate