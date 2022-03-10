'Stop reading this garbage': Malaika Arora to her parents paying heed to negative comments on social media

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has often been on the receiving end of trolling and shaming on the internet. She recently revealed that at one point, it did affect her parents, but she made them sit down and understand things.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Malaika opened up on dealing with negativity on social media. She said that while it doesn't affect her anymore, it did bother her parents.

She said that her parents kept reading all that was written about her and would tell her that people commented certain things. She then sat them down and asked them to "stop reading the garbage", and that all of it should just be ignored.

She added that at the end of the day, they are her parents and it hurt them when people trolled her, but after she made them understand, they never brought up the subject again.

Malaika also slammed people for being hypocritical about her wearing western outfits. She said that when Rihanna or JLo wear the same dress, people go gaga over them, but when she wears it, people shame her.

A week ago, Malaika celebrated her mother Joyce's birthday. She called her the backbone of the Arora family and the coolest of them all.

On the work front, Malaika has worked as a VJ, model and reality show judge. She is best known for featuring in songs like 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', 'Kaal Dhamaal' and 'Munni Badnaam Hui', among others.

Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan and is mother to 19-year- -old Arhaan Khan. She is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor, and the two are often seen engaging in social media PDA and are even spotted on dinner dates in the city.

