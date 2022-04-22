Sooraj Pancholi to be part of Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'? Here's what we know

The shoot of Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' is expected to begin next month. Directed by Farhad Samji, the family comedy will release on Eid 2023.

It was recently reported that Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal have replaced Shreyas Talpade and Arshad Warsi in this film. However, according to a report in News18, no casting changes have been done for now.

A source closely working on the film informed the news publication that neither Arshad nor Shreyas were ever a part of the film.

Reportedly, Salman, who launched Zaheer with the film 'Notebook' in 2019 and brother-in-law Aayush with 'Loveratri' in 2018, had recommended their names when the film was announced and the production house had agreed to it.

The report further stated that Sooraj Pancholi, who was also launched by Salman with 'Hero', is also being considered for a role in the film.

The trio reportedly have small but crucial roles. They will be seen as three friends who cross paths with Salman’s character and end up helping him.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the comedy-drama will release three days after Salman's 57th birthday. The film marks the seventh collaboration between Nadiadwala and Salman after films such as 'Judwaa', 'Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', and 'Kick'.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 12:37 PM IST