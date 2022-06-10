e-Paper Get App

Sonu Sood helps Bihar girl born with four legs and four arms to get surgery; photos go viral

Sonu Sood has helped a girl named Chaumukhi Kumari, who hails from Bihar. She was born with four legs and four arms

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 10, 2022, 06:52 PM IST
Actor-humanitarian Sonu Sood, who has been working relentlessly to serve society, rose to fame with his philanthropic works during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He has now helped a girl named Chaumukhi Kumari, who hails from Bihar. She was born with four legs and four arms.

On Thursday, Sonu shared several pictures with Chaumukhi on Instagram and informed his fans that she underwent a surgery.

"मेरा और चौमुखी कुमारी का सफ़र कामयाब रहा ❤️🙏 Chaumukhi was born with four legs and four hands in a small village in Bihar. Now she’s ready to go back to her home after a successful surgery,' he captioned his post.

As soon as he shared the post, several celebrities and fans took to the comments section and appreciated his gesture.

While actors Suniel Shetty and Esha Gupta dropped heart emojis, Gauahar Khan wrote, "God bless u."

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Sonu sent Chaumukhi to Surat for the operation. She underwent a seven-hour-long surgery on Wednesday, which turned out to be successful.

Another report in DNA stated that the little girl’s parents work as daily wage labourers in Nawada and had recently approached the SDO office to seek help for their child’s medical treatment. Little did they know that an onlooker was making their video to be posted on social media. As soon as Sonu saw the video, he sent his team to Nawada to contact Chahumukhi’s parents.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu is hosting MTV's 'Roadies'. He was recently seen in 'Samrat Prithviraj' with Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and Manushi Chhillar.

