Sonu Sood demands 50 liver transplants worth Rs 12 crore as fees to endorse a hospital

Actor-humanitarian Sonu Sood, who has been working relentlessly to serve society, rose to fame with this philanthropic works during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently in an interview with The Man magazine, the actor recalled how he gave away the money from his last few endorsements to charity.

Citing an example he said, “A gentleman called Wilson from Aster Hospitals connected with me on a recent trip to Dubai and said the group would like to collaborate with me in helping people with their medical needs. So, I said that I'll promote the hospitals, but give me 50 liver transplants. That is almost Rs 12 crores in value. As we speak, there are two transplants happening for people who would never be able to afford these surgeries.”

Meanwhile on work front, Sood will next be seen in 'Prithviraj' starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role.

The film is based on the life story of brave and mighty king Prithviraj Chauhan and portrays the great warrior's valour and valiant fight against the cruel invader Muhammad Ghori.

It also stars former Miss World Manushi Chillar, Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana and Manav Vij.

The film is directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, maker of the television epic 'Chanakya' and the critically acclaimed film 'Pinjar.'

After getting postponed due to the ongoing pandemic, Prithviraj is all set to hit the big screens on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

