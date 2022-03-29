Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja replies to a netizen who schooled them for not wearing masks - here's what he wrote

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who are expecting their first child together, were recently clicked at a store launch in Mumbai.

Several photos from the event were shared by Anand on his official Instagram account on Monday.

In one of the pictures, Sonam and Anand can be seen walking hand-in-hand without masks. A social media user pointed this out and taking to the comments section, the user wrote, "Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor wear your masks. You are pregnant so be careful. COVID is still around."

Replying to the user, Anand wrote, "Yes she did! Just for the entrance she was without and then wore when she went inside."

In one of the photos, Sonam can be seen holding the mask in her hand.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

The power couple announced the news of their pregnancy on Instagram last week with pictures wherein the actress can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

As soon as 'Neerja' actress dropped the good news, celebrities and fans had flooded her comments section with congratulatory messages.

Sonam is the eldest daughter of actor Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita. Known as a Bollywood fashion icon, the actress tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja in 2018 in a grand ceremony, after dating for several years.

On the professional front, Sonam last starred in the 2019 comedy 'The Zoya Factor', co-starring Dulquer Salmaan. The actress then had a cameo in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's 'AK vs AK'.

Sonam will be next seen in filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh-backed thriller 'Blind'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 04:27 PM IST