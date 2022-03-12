Sonam Kapoor’s father-in-law Sunil Ahuja cheated of over Rs 27 crore: Report

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor’s father-in-law is the latest victim of cybercrime. The Faridabad police have arrested a group, that functioned in an organised manner to dupe Sunil Ahuja of more than Rs 27 crore, through his export-import firm.

According to a report by ETimes, the miscreants did so by misappropriating Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies licences, meant for his firm.

They also forged Ahuja's Digital Signature Certificate.

Sunil had lodged the complaint in July 2021, after which, the police commenced its investigation. A total of 9 accused have been arrested from several parts of the country.

For those unversed, Sonam married Sunil's son Anand Ahuja in 2018. The latter owns a fashion brand and is also the director of Sunil's company.

Earlier, Anand was reportedly ousted by international shipping company MyUS, for using doctored invoices, a bid which apparently used to avoid paying taxes and custom duty.

Sonam came out in support of her husband after he had tweeted against the shipping company.

In his concluding statement on Twitter, Anand wrote, "You should watch your baseless slandering- you were the ones that refused to validate PDF receipts & bank statements just so you could overcharge me and hold my goods longer to earn late fees."

"Anyways now have moved all items and closed my account. Gooooood riddance!" he added.

Sonam will be next seen in Shome Makhjia's directorial 'Blind'. She will be portraying the character of a visually impaired police officer.

She was last seen in the 2019 release 'The Zoya Factor'. She also had a cameo role in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's 'AK vs AK', which had released on Netflix in 2020.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 01:54 PM IST