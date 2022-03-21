Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja announce pregnancy: 'Coming this fall'

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is all set to welcome her first child with husband Anand Ahuja.

The actress announced the news on her Instagram handle with pictures wherein she can be seen flaunting her tiny baby bump.

"Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way.

One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #comingthisfall2022," she wrote.

Loading View on Instagram

As soon as the actress dropped the good news, celebrities and fans flooded her comments section with congratulatory messages.

Best friend Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Wohoooooooo soooo happy for you both♥️♥️can’t wait for the babies to play."

Cousins Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor posted several hearts under the picture, while Ananya too congratulated the couple.

Karisma Kapoor wrote, "Big congratulations to you both," and Dia Mirza rejoiced at the "wonderful news".

"OH MY GOD WHAT!!!!!!!" commented a surprised Janhvi Kapoor.

Vaani Kapoor, Karan Boolani and Ekta Kapoor were among the other celebs who showered the couple with love.

Sonam is the eldest daughter of actor Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita. Known as a Bollywood fashion icon, the actress tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja in 2018 in a grand ceremony, after dating for several years.

Their wedding was a gala affair with everyone from Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan gracing the festivities and setting the stage on fire.

On the professional front, Sonam was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Zoya Factor'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 11:16 AM IST