Sonakshi Sinha lands in legal trouble for skipping event after taking Rs 37 lakh in advance, non-bailable warrant issued: Report

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has reportedly landed in a legal trouble after a non bailable warrant has been issued against her in a fraud case.

According to several media reports, the 'Dabangg' actress has been accused of not attending an event in Delhi, for which she had charged Rs 37 lakh.

The event organiser named Pramod Sharma, a resident of Moradabad, had planned an event and invited the actress as the chief guest. However, Sonakshi reportedly failed to attend the event.

Now, it is being alleged that Sonakshi's manager refused to pay back the money to the event organiser. Hence, the event organiser filed a fraud case against the actress in the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

In the complaint, Pramod reportedly said that the said amount was transferred to Sonakshi’s account for her presence at the event but she did not turn up.

If reports are to be believed, Sonakshi had even travelled to Moradabad to record her statement in this case. However, due to her continuous absence thereafter, the court issued a warrant against her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi will be next seen in the film ‘Double XL’ with Huma Qureshi. Apart from this, she also has ‘Kakuda’ with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in the pipeline.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 03:40 PM IST