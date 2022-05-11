Sonakshi Sinha FINALLY reveals mystery behind ring on her finger and it's not what we thought

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is not engaged. Days after teasing her fans and followers with photos of a ring on her finger, the 'Dabangg' actress has finally revealed the true story behind it.

On her official Instagram account, Sonakshi announced she is starting a new business. She added that one of her biggest dreams is coming true as she is stepping into the world of entrepreneurship.

Sonakshi is launching her brand SOEZI which will be every girls one stop shop for amazing nails.

In the caption of her post, the actress also stated that 'not a single lie was told' in her previous posts and that she was flaunting her nails in the pictures she posted a couple of days back and not the ring.

For those unversed, earlier this week, Sonakshi shared a series of pictures in which she was seen wearing a rock on her ring finger with a hint of a mystery man in the photos. Soon after she shared the post, fans speculated that the actress got engaged.

It may be mentioned that since the time Sonakshi set foot in the film industry, speculations around her love life have dragged on and people have been curious as to when she would be getting hitched. However, Sonakshi has maintained silence over the matters.

For the unversed, the 'Lootera' actress is rumoured to be in a relationship with actor Zaheer Iqbal for quite some time now. The two are often spotted together. They also post adorable comments on each other's photos and videos on social media. Also, neither of them have confirmed or denied the dating rumours.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Sonakshi was last seen in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'. She is now gearing up for her OTT debut with 'Dahaad', formerly titled 'Fallen'. The actress plays a cop in the series, which also stars Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles.

Sonakshi will also be seen in 'Double XL' alongside Huma Qureshi and Zaheer Iqbal. The film deals with the subject of body shaming.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 07:04 PM IST