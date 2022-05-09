Sonakshi Sinha engaged? Actress flaunts diamond ring with mystery man

Since the time Sonakshi has set foot in the industry, speculations around her love life have dragged on and people have been curious as to when she would be getting hitched.

While Sonakshi had maintained silence over the matters for so long, she has now posted something flashy on her Instagram feed. Is the actress putting a ring on these rumours?

Her latest Instagram post is proof that she might be taking the plunge with a ‘special someone’ soon. She is seen wearing a rock on her ring finger with a hint of a mystery man in the picture.

Looks like a new chapter is about to begin in Sonakshi’s life, filled with colours and cheer.

For the unversed, the 'Lootera' actress is rumoured to be in a relationship with actor Zaheer Iqbal for quite some time now. The two are often spotted together. They also post adorable comments on each other's photos and videos on social media.

However, neither of them have confirmed or denied the dating rumours.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Sonakshi was last seen in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'. She is now gearing up for her OTT debut with 'Dahaad', formerly titled 'Fallen'. The actress plays a cop in the series, which also stars Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles.

Sonakshi will also be seen in 'Double XL' alongside Huma Qureshi and Zaheer Iqbal. The film deals with the subject of body shaming and is helmed by Satramm Ramani.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 11:35 AM IST